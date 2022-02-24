Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $145,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $15,994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $83.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

