Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,512,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

