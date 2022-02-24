Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.
NYSEARCA VXF opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $152.52 and a 52-week high of $200.58.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
