Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Earnings Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 915,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after acquiring an additional 123,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

