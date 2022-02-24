Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $183.40. 65,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,187. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

