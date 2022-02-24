Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 511,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,418. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.