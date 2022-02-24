Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $9.90 on Thursday, hitting $449.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $326.04 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $423.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

