Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 13,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.