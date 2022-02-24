Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 151,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,017. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

