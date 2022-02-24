Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $260.35

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $260.35 and last traded at $266.55, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.16. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

