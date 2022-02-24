Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

