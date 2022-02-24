UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

