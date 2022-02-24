Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.