Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

