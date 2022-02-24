Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ball were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

