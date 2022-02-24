Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $185.75 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,853 shares of company stock worth $5,403,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

