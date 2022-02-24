Utah Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

