Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Shares of FRC opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

