USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.98

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $17.21. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 176,333 shares changing hands.

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -477.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

