USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners comprises about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 10,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

