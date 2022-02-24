Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 11.7% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $125.55. 347,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,721,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 164.44.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,631 shares of company stock valued at $106,860,465. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.