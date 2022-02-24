Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 170,248 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.
