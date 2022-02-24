Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 170,248 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

