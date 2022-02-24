Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 5%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 13,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

