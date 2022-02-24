Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.