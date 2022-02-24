Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

