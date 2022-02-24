Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.