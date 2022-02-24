UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Paul R. Garcia Purchases 2,146 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.89. 3,932,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $327.36 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

