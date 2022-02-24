United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

