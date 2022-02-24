United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

Shares of UIHC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 189,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Branch acquired 5,895 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109 over the last ninety days. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter worth $59,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

