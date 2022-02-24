United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will post $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after buying an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

