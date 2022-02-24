United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,012,000 after buying an additional 834,678 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

