United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.