United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $353.45 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

