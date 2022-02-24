United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

