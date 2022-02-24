United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

