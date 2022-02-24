United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

