Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by 40.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.48 and its 200-day moving average is $233.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

