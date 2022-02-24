Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 4,546,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81.
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
