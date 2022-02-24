Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.06-1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 630,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

