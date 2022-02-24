UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 75,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

