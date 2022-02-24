UBS Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($47.73) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.30 ($52.61).

FRA:FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.17 and a 200-day moving average of €39.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

