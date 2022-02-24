UBS Group AG Has $45.43 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $45,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 960,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 129,699 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

