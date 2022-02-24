UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $47,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

