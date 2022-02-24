UBS Group AG Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,151,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.14 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

