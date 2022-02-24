Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 15,986 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

