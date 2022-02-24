Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $108,000 in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE HUYA opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71.
HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
