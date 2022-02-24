Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,596 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $51,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

