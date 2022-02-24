Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,296 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

