Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.