Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 103,265 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

